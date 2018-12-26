Pak Super Hockey League delayed yet again

LAHORE: Despite having Haier Pakistan at its back that has promised patronage of the national sport for two years, the long standing desire of the Pakistan Hockey Federation of holding the Pakistan Super Hockey League has been delayed yet again due to shortage of funds.

Haier Pakistan chief executive Javed Afridi and the PHF president signed an MoU last month under which Haier will be assisting the national sport till 2020. But the PHF’s efforts to hold the league which is believed to be a last ditch attempt to revive the national game of the country is being delayed.

The PHF announced the conduct of the league from January 12-19, 2019 and had requested for tenders for the tournament. However, according to sources, the finalisation of the tournament is in disarray due to lack of funds. Plans are now being made for league to be held in Lahore from March 15 to 25. In all 12 international players have agreed to participate in the event.