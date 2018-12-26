Parking violators fined

Islamabad : In a bid to discourage the wrong parking in the markets and commercial areas of federal capital, considered to be a main impediment in ensuring smooth flow of traffic, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Monday fined over 44 vehicles in its special campaign pertaining to various parking violations.

The action was taken in main markets of Islamabad including G-9 Markaz, F-10 Markaz and blue area where 17 tickets were issued against no parking and 23 were issued for parking on van stop while four issued for parking on zebra crossings.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumera Azam was spearheading squads constituted to take prompt action against such violators who disrupts smooth flow of traffic causing inconvenience for commuters. The SSP said this action would be extended to other areas and important shopping centers, malls and business zones of the city, and urged the citizens to cooperate with police by avoiding incorrect parking.

During the drive, parking area, illegally occupied by the shopkeepers, were also being removed while their education teams also sensitized dwellers by holding traffic seminars, highlighting difficulties of repercussions of incorrect parking for commuters.

Meanwhile, the residents of Capital demanded the authorities concerned to build more parking plazas in the city’s commercial units, terming it only an insight solution to deal with the issue. Citing shortage of space in the commercial areas, the residents deplored that the situation compelled them to park their vehicles on roads and linking streets.

Arsalan a resident of F-7 said multi-story parking plazas, as constructed in the other cities of Punjab, was practical solution to the issue as a huge number of vehicles could be accommodated in a small space.