ICCI arranges Christmas cake cutting ceremony

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a Christmas Cake Cutting ceremony to join the Christmas celebrations with the Christian community. Rew. Pastor Babar Waris, Ch. Ashraf Farzand Chairman Minority Forum of Pakistan and others were present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Christian community was playing important role in the economic development of Pakistan, which was laudable.

He said millions of Christians around the world including Pakistan were preparing to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ who was sent to this world as a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for the entire humanity.

He said that Jesus Christ not only healed the ailing humanity, but preached the divine values of tolerance, love and compassion and Islam also kept these values in high esteem. He said such events contributed to inter-faith harmony and unity in the country.

He said Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formed a Minorities Sub-Committee to work for the welfare of minorities and assured that ICCI would continue to play role for promoting the interests of traders and industrialists of minorities including the Christian community.

Rafat Farid, Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that all minorities including Christians enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan and all should work hard for the development of our country. They wished Christian community Merry Christmas.