Turn down the volume

The use of loudspeakers during wedding functions is quite common. But these days, people have started playing loud music at night too. If a function is held at someone’s house, it becomes impossible for the entire neighbourhood to sleep.

I am not opposed to people having a good time with their families. But nobody has the right to force other to listen to loud music particularly at a time when people go to bed. The district administrations should make plan and restrict people from playing loud music in residential areas after certain hours.

Sadia Naz Wali

Rawalpindi