Turn down the volume

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The use of loudspeakers during wedding functions is quite common. But these days, people have started playing loud music at night too. If a function is held at someone’s house, it becomes impossible for the entire neighbourhood to sleep.
I am not opposed to people having a good time with their families. But nobody has the right to force other to listen to loud music particularly at a time when people go to bed. The district administrations should make plan and restrict people from playing loud music in residential areas after certain hours.
Sadia Naz Wali
Rawalpindi
The use of loudspeakers during wedding functions is quite common. But these days, people have started playing loud music at night too. If a function is held at someone’s house, it becomes impossible for the entire neighbourhood to sleep.
I am not opposed to people having a good time with their families. But nobody has the right to force other to listen to loud music particularly at a time when people go to bed. The district administrations should make plan and restrict people from playing loud music in residential areas after certain hours.
Sadia Naz Wali
Rawalpindi