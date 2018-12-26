Jobless graduates

This refers to the letter ‘Rising unemployment’ (December 23) by Imtiaz Junejo. It is true that the number of unemployed people is increasing at a fast pace. Highly qualified people are desperately looking for a good job. The rising inflation has posed many challenges for people.

The PTI has always asserted that it understands the plight of the unemployed youth. But, the ruling party has not taken any step to provide employment opportunities to people. With millions of people sitting idly at home, the country cannot achieve its objective of economic growth.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran