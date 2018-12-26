Dacoit written all over Nawaz, Zardari’s faces: Sheikh Rashid

KARACHI: The Railways Minister, Sheikh Rashid, has said the word dacoit was written on the faces of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari. Talking to the media after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid on Tuesday, Sheikh Rashid said Bilawal’s career is at stake due to his father’s politics.

He asserted that the PPP leader Khursheed Shah will be brought under the law soon, and all corrupt politicians will be in jail till March 30. He said the noise raised by Khursheed Shah shows that his date is to be fixed soon. “Thieves, robbers and plunderers have been brought to book,” the minister said, adding those who stole money from the pockets of the entire nation were being billed gentry.

Referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s conviction in the Al-Azizia reference, Sheikh Rashid said that he was jailed for seven years in a weapons case, but Nawaz Sharif was handed a mere seven years in jail despite looting the entire world’s wealth.

Those who have plundered the country’s wealth will meet their fate, he asserted. He termed Shahbaz Sharif a bigger dacoit than Nawaz Sharif. He said the ‘thief’ is living in the same colony where elected ministers are living. Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give NRO to anyone.

He criticised Zardari saying that Benazir Bhutto’s will document was found in the maid’s bag and no one knows where Zardari’s will document would be found.

The minister said it is the nation’s bad luck that corrupt people got authority to rule and they looted public money. He said all the previous tenders in Pakistan Railways have been cancelled and now fresh tenders will be issued. Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan is moving towards progress and prosperity under the leadership of Imarn Khan. Earlier, Sheikh Rashid laid floral wreath and offered Fateha at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.