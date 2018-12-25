close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
Stray bullet kills singer

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

MANSEHRA: A singer Usman Zareen was killed when hit by a stray bullet in Nusratkhail area of Torghar district on Sunday night.

Police said that the singer was hit by a stray bullet and died instantly.

The Judbah police registered a case but no one was nominated.

Later, a number of people attended the funeral prayer for the deceased at Nusratkhail area.

Meanwhile, a wild bear attacked many people in Chitta Batta Bugermung area of the district on Monday.

A group of people told reporters that a wild bear had come down to the densely populated area causing a sense of fear among locals, particularly women and children.

