Power shutdown daily for 3 days

PESHAWAR: Due to maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended to several parts of the province, including the metropolis for six-hour for three days starting from today (Tuesday).

A Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) press release said maintenance work will be carried out today.

The power supply from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Gridstation will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Shahi Bagh-1, Bashirabad-1 feeders will face power shutdown.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Nishat Tarbela gridstation on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Seri Kot and Jhamra feeders will face power outage.

Similarly, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Right Bank Tarbela gridstation on Wednesday, Thursday from 9am to 3pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kalabat village 1-2, Yousafzai, Topi, Batakra, Jamra feeders will face power cut.

The supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort gridstation on Wednesday and Thursday and December 30 from 9am to 3pm, the consumers of 11 KV Karimpura, Chowk Yadgar,

Qissa Khwani, Pak Medical centre, Kakshal, Shoba, Dabgari, Kohati Gate, feeders will resultantly face power shutdown for six hours.

The power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan gridstation on Wednesday, Thursday and December 29 and 31 from 9am to 3pm, the consumers of 11 KV Janabad and Nisata Road feeders will resultantly face power outage for six hours.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dera Ismail Khan gridstation on Tuesday from 8:30am to 12:30pm, the consumers of 11 KV TT Mill, City 1, 2, degree college, Qayyum Nagar, Radio Pakistan, DDA, Baranabad, Sheikh Yousaf, Topanwala, CRBC, Kotla Habib, Munizabad, Cantt-2, Gomal, MM hospital, Saddar, Indus University, Sheikh Yousaf-1, Sagu and Domail feeders will resultantly face four hours power shutdown.