Exhibition on Quaid’s life

Islamabad: In connection with the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, is holding a four-day exhibition 'Celebrating the Life of Muhammad Ali Jinnah; The Quaid-e-Azam' from December 24 to 28.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Monday by the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Director General Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications welcomed the minister and a cake cutting ceremony was held to mark the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam. The Director General Shahira Shahid explained the theme of the exhibition and the displayed pictures and their significance to the minister and guests present at the occasion.

The exhibition is photographic journey into how a young lad born in a family of businessmen emerges as a leader of a nation. It is an effort to highlight the personal side of Mr Jinnah, the side less explored. The minister also viewed a documentary specially made for the occasion and said that these are the areas of Quaid’s life which should be highlighted to the younger generation. He continued that Quaid was a moderate and liberal person and this aspect of his personality must be known to public.