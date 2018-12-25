close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

Man kills sister, youth for ‘honour’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

LAHORE: A man killed his sister and her alleged paramour for honour in Manawan police limits here on Monday. Police have removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. The victims have been identified as Usman, 20, and Nabila, 22, of Manawan. On the day of the incident, accused Nabeel spotted his sister with Usman in his own house and started thrashing Usman with bricks and kicks. As Nabila tried to stop him, he also attacked her with bricks. As a result, both received head injuries. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Police reached the scene after being informed and arrested Nabeel. They collected forensic evidence from the scene.

