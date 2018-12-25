close
December 25, 2018

Choked road

Newspost

Abbottabad Road remains jam-packed round the clock, which creates a great deal of problems for residents. These never-ending traffic congestions also discourage tourists. It takes two hours to cover the two-kilometre-long distance from Salhad to Ayub Medical Complex. The problem is created because of heavy vehicles, including trucks and buses, which ply on the narrow Abbottabad Road. A portion of the road is also being used by roadside vendors.

The absence of traffic police personnel on the busy road also aggravates this chaotic situation. From the past couple of years, government authorities have been saying that arrangements are underway to handle the issue, but no work has been done to resolve the problem. It’s time the relevant department came up with the solution to this problem.

Ashfa Sattar

Abbottabad

