Merry Christmas

Today, Pakistan’s Christian community is celebrating Christmas. The holiday is celebrated across the world with zeal and fervour. People exchange gifts to keep the spirit of Christmas alive.
All Pakistanis, including Muslims, should take part in Christmas celebrations and share happiness with the country’s Christian community.
Seerat Ayesha
Karachi
