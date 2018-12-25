Federal govt to establish complaint centres in Karachi, says governor

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government will establish complaint centres in every district of Karachi to entertain complaints of citizens related to electricity, water and sanitation.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced this on Monday while he was addressing a press conference at Governor House. The operating procedure of the complaint centres was being planned and they would start functioning on January 1, the governor said.

Ismail also announced that in order to overcome the issue of water shortage in Karachi, the Centre would establish 300 reverse osmosis (RO) water filtration plants in various parts of the city by the end of the next year.

According to the governor, the federal government was also working on the establishment of a desalination plant on the shoreline of Karachi with foreign assistance. He said efforts would also be made to revive the existing DHA Cogeneration Power and Desalination Plant in Karachi that has been in a state of disrepair for the last several years.

Responding to a question, he said the law and order situation in the city had significantly improved owing to the actions taken by the army, Rangers, police, and other law enforcement agencies.

Commenting on a three-day cleanliness campaign under way in the city, Ismail said he would not allow Karachi to be turned into a virtual heap of garbage. The ‘Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign’ of the present government will help improve sanitation conditions in the city, he added.

Ismail agreed that cleanliness and sanitation fell within the domain of the provincial government and the municipal agencies. However, he said the federal government could no more remain indifferent to the issue as it would be tantamount to letting the situation go from bad to worst.

The establishment of 300 RO plants in Karachi would definitely create a major and lasting difference in the situation of water availability in the city, the governor said. He asked the citizens to let the authorities concerned know if they wanted to have an RO plant in any particular locality of the city to overcome water shortage for its residents.