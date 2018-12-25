Companies sign ICCA declaration

LAHORE: Around 14 large member companies of the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has signed the Responsible Care Declaration of International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA), a statement said on Monday.

PCMA Secretary General Iqbal Kidwai said that the association has developed the responsible care programme in collaboration with ICCA to ensure safe production and distribution of chemical and petrochemical products in the country, it added.

The implementation of the programme is a prerequisite for having membership of the ICCA and the PCMA since its inception has taken a lead into the requirement, he said, adding that the augmenting accidents occurring in the country due to mishandling and misuse of the sensitive chemical materials had called for the emergent implementation of global responsible care procedures. PCMA has held a series of training workshops for chemical manufacturers to improve supply chain and disbursement process of the chemical products, he said.

PCMA secretary general said ICCA expressed satisfaction over the efforts taken by the association for introducing safety measures in Pakistan in line with the ICCA’s Charter.

PCMA, as a representative of the petrochemical and chemical industry has not only build a responsible care programme, but has also implemented it in letter and spirit as per the global mechanism of security and protection for safety of the people of Pakistan.