RLNG supply to stay almost equal to last year’s level at 1 Bcf/d

LAHORE: The supply of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) is likely to be around one billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) this fiscal, which is almost equal to last year’s level, official data suggests.

The maximum supply of around 2.1 Bcf/d is expected during current winter months, an official of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) said. Presently, the network of gas utility supplying natural gas to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was getting 0.830 Bcf/day as swap arrangements from the Sui Southern Gas Company.

This volume of gas was expected to stay around one Bcf/d in the ongoing peak winter months, which was almost equal to maximum quantum of 1.002 Bcf/d RLNG supplied to SNGPL last fiscal.

“All industrial and commercial consumers, including export-based textile industry are being provided uninterrupted supply of gas. All the CNG stations are being provided uninterrupted supply of gas.”

Out of total 2.050 Bcf/d gas being supplied to different categories of consumers, 1.220 Bcf/d is system gas. The official claimed that currently no demand and supply gap issue exists. “Low pressure of gas may be witnessed in pockets due to use of compressor and falling of these locations at tail-end of gas network,” the official added.

Keeping in view enhanced requirement during winter, daily gas supply to Lahore city has been increased from 140mmcfd to 190mmcfd. The situation has improved due to inclusion of RLNG as the company was getting augmented supplies of RLNG. During winter, approximately 70 percent of gas would be provided to the domestic sector, which was normally around 40 percent during summer.

The company has been discouraging the use of compressors, which do not only deprive the neighbourhood of their gas supply, but also were dangerous for human life in case of any accident. An extensive media campaign has been launched to discourage the use of compressors.

In this regard, SNGPL has deputed teams to identify such consumers on daily basis for immediate action. Only in Lahore region, 1,068 consumers were disconnected on this account during the previous year, while 360 disconnections have been made this year so far against compressor usage.

Regarding expansion and improvement of gas supply network, officials said the company was spending Rs166.7 million for laying 30.9 kilometre pipeline in operational phases to enhance gas pressures of different localities, which would benefit a population of approximately 300,000 people. These would be completed until December 2018.

The SNGPL asked its customers to restrain from illegal use of compressors and use energy conservation techniques, including conical baffle and timer devices for geysers etc and space heating.