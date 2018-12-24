Hyderabad to host Blind Cricket Super League

MULTAN: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) would be holding third Pakistan Blind Cricket Super League (PBCSL) from December 24 in Hyderabad/Jamshoro. Four provincial teams-- Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and KP would take part in this event. The best 56 blind cricket players from across the country were divided in these four teams. Total 13 matches would be played in a week-long event. The inaugural ceremony of the moot would be held on December 24, at Malik Sikander Sports Complex, Kotri sports ground. The opening match would be played between Sindh and Punjab teams and the second match would be played between Balochistan and Khaber Pakhtunkhwa.