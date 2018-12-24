close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

Ayub, Irfan win wheelchair doubles final

Sports

KARACHI: M Ayub and Irfan clinched the title of wheelchair doubles category in the Afeef Trophy at Union Club here on Sunday. They defeated Yasir and Shahbaz 15-11 in the final. Eight players contested in the wheelchair category’s preliminary round. Meanwhile, Eibad Sarwar thrashed Abdul Rehman from Hyderabad 6- 1, 6-1 in men’s singles first round. Yahya beat Ahsan Siddiq 6-1, 7-6 in the second round. In the first round of under-17 singles, Ghufran Faiz defeated Mazhar Hayat 6-3, 6-4. In the second round of this category, M Yahya smashed Sarib 6- 0, 6-0. In the second round of under-13 singles, Zain Ehtisham beat Kashan 6-1, 6-3 and Sagar defeated Dhuraf Das 6-5, 6-4. In the first round of under-11 singles, Zain Ehtisham beat Ibrahim Qureshi 4-1, 4-1.

