Prices of most vegetables, fruits increase

LAHORE: Increasing trend in the prices of majority of vegetables and fruits was recorded this week, besides a number of vegetables were missing on account of wrong pricing along with overcharging on available items was observed in weekly makeshift markets.

Furthermore, it seems that the advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, Muhammad Akram Chaudhry has surrendered to the mafia as he did not visit the makeshift markets this week while the last week he had expressed his disappointment with the attitude of the district administration to control the artificial price hike.

This week, a majority of seasonal vegetables were not sold in the makeshift markets while expect few, overcharging was witnessed on all available fruits and vegetables. The vendors claimed that the purchasing price of missing vegetables in the makeshift markets was much higher than the rates issued by the market committee in the price list. Thus, they said that instead of selling the items lower than their purchasing price, they sold them in the open market. Besides, they also openly overcharged on a number of items while the administration provided them leniency to ensure at least some items in the makeshift markets. They said that if they had strictly observed the rates, a majority of remaining selling items in the makeshift markets would also had disappeared.

This week, the price of potato new reduced by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 10 to 12. The price of onion declined by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 16 to 18 per kg. The price of tomato reduced by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 21 to 23 per kg. Garlic China gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 92 to 95 per kg, and garlic local gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 68 to 70 per kg, it was sold at Rs 80 per kg, and China variety was sold at 100 to 120 per kg. Ginger Chinese declined by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg, ginger Thai at Rs 97 to 100 per kg, while it sold at Rs 160 per kg.

The price of brinjal gained by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 21 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs 25 to 30 per kg. Price of cucumber farm increased by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 26 to 28 per kg, not available on pricing issue. Bitter gourd farm gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, not sold on the pricing issue. Spinach increased by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs 20 per kg. Methi was also gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 17 to 18 per kg, not available there on account of wrong pricing issue.

Lemon Chinese was stable at Rs 43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Zucchini local gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at 53 to 55 per kg, not sold, Zucchini long was fixed at Rs 14 to 15 per kg, not sold. Pumpkin gained by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 19 to 20 per kg, not sold there on wrong pricing issue. Green chilli reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum was stable at Rs 58 to 60 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing issue.

Coriander was fixed at Rs 30 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg. Carrot was reduced by Rs 11 per kg, fixed at Rs 11 to 12 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue. Cauliflower gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 19 to 20 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing while outside sold at Rs 40 per kg, cabbage was fixed at Rs 9 to 10 per kg, sold at Rs 20 per kg. Pea was stable at Rs 22 to 23 kg.

Mongray gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 28 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing. Beans were fixed at Rs 50 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg. Mustard leaves (Saag) was fixed at Rs 20 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg. Radish reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs 11 to 12 per kg, sold at Rs 15 to 20 per kg. Different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 53 to 120 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg, a good quality at Rs 150 per kg.

Banana A-quality gained by Rs 10 per dozen, fixed at Rs 58 to 60 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs 38 to 40 per dozen, mixed sold Rs 60 per dozen in makeshift markets. Papaya was fixed at Rs 92 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Guava gained by Rs 12 per kg, fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Pomegranate Qandhari A-category was fixed 145 to 150, B category at Rs 121 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs 150 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana at Rs 281 to 291 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg.

Both sweet potato and water nut were fixed at Rs 43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg. Grapefruit was fixed at Rs 15 to 18 per piece, lower quality was sold at Rs 18 per piece. Musami was fixed at Rs 58 to 90 per dozen, mixed quality was sold at Rs 80 to 90 per dozen, A-quality was sold at Rs 130 per dozen. Other citrus fruits rates were fixed at Rs 43 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs 60 to 100 per dozen.