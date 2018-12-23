Qaim Ali Shah moves SHC for pre-arrest bail in NAB inquiry

KARACHI: Former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Saturday filed a petition for obtaining the pre-arrest bail following the issuance of a call up notice by the National Accountability Bureau for an investigation into the land allotment case.

The petitioner's counsel Barrister Zamir Ghumro submitted that the NAB issued the call up notice to the former chief minister on December 18 levelling vague and ambiguous allegations and called upon him to appear before the joint investigation team, headed by the additional director NAB, to record his statement. He submitted that the petitioner believes that the impugned call up notice was served to arrest him on political grounds. He submitted that the NAB has issued the call up notice to the petitioner for the powers exercised by him as the CM Sindh, which cannot be called into question being in contravention of the Article 248 of the Constitution.