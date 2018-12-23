Bulleh Shah Festival begins

Lahore : A two-day Bulleh Shah Festival began on Saturday at Punjab Institute of Languages and Culture (PILAC) here.

People from all walks of life thronged Gaddafi Stadium to attend the festival, inaugurated by Justice ® Jawwad S Khawaja.

Different literary sessions and performances were held on the first day of the festival. Pakistan is culturally rich country, said Neelam Kumari. She added the culture must be protected. Dr Ahamd Javaid Qazi said mother languages were being taught in three provinces of Pakistan. He stressed the importance of Punjabi and said it must be taught on the primary level in Punjab.

Punjabi language must be included in the syllabus. Collective efforts are needed to promote the regional language, he said. Many problems can be solved by promoting culture, he said while talking in a literary session.

Students sang a song on the occasion. Beena Jawwad also performed there. People took keen interest in a session titled “Bura Hal Hoya Mere Punjab Da” moderated by Afzal Sahir.

Zubair Ahmad, Nain Sukh and Jameel Paul highlighted the importance of Punjabi language.

They discussed the reason of decline of Punjabi language. According to them, a struggle is needed to promote Punjabi language.

The panelists in a session, including Iqbal Qaisar, Ahsan Bajwa and Akram Sheikh, said Baba Guru Nanik and Bulleh Shah preached love and peace.

Saeen Zahoor Ahmad performed on “Tere Ishq Nachaya.” In other literary session, importance of Punjabi language was discussed. The speakers said, “English language and our thinking towards Punjabi harmed the Punjabi culture. Mothers should not have inferiority complex while talking to their children in Punjabi and they would not lose their status by speaking Punjabi in their homes.

PILAC Director General Sughra Sadaf said name of Bulleh Shah was written in golden words in the history. His poetry brings a man near God, she added.

Mahar Safar Ali explained the poetic verse of Bulleh Shah “Way Bulleh Assan Merna Nahen ,Gor Pia Koi Hor’” and said the history forgot the names of those who taught hate, whereas, the names of those preached love were written in golden words in the history.

Diep Saeeda said Bullah was the voice of suppressed people. His poetry gives sense of awareness. Bullah addresses the common man in his poetry to identify their glory themselves, Diep Saeeda said.