Sun Dec 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2018

K-Electric edge NBP in PPFL

Sports

KARACHI: K-Electric recorded eighth win of the season when they overpowered spirited National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) 1-0 in their vital fixture of the Pakistan Premier Football League here at Korangi Baloch Ground on Saturday.

Murtaza Hussain hit the winner in the 62nd minute.

The victory took K-Electric to 33 points from 21 meetings. The loss left NBP on 33 points from 21 outings.

Meanwhile, in other show of the day here at the KPT Stadium, Muslim FC defeated Baloch FC 1-0 with Amanuddin scoring the goal in the 36th minute.

