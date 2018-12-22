Funds shortage mars work on Dhama Syedan water supply scheme

Rawalpindi: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was yet failed to start work on Dhama Syedan water supply scheme on Adiala Road due to absence of funds. The concerned civic body having only Rs17 million funds against total cost of Rs357 million for the water supply scheme.

In December 2017, former Punjab government had approved Dhama Syedan water supply scheme and allocated Rs357 million to provide clean drinking water in the area. But, present Punjab government has refused to release funds to start the water supply scheme.

WASA Deputy Director (Planning and Development) Azizullah Khan told ‘The News’ that cutting down budget of development schemes creating lot of difficulties to start work on several projects. Last year, former Punjab government had allocated Rs638 billion for development schemes in Punjab but present government has decreased the budget of development schemes to Rs230 billion, he said.

He also said that we have invited prequalification for the scheme and also short listed contractors. But, we needed immediate release of funds to start 9 on-going schemes including Dhama Syedan water supply scheme on Adiala Road, he said.

Under local development programme, former Punjab government had approved six water supply schemes worth Rs759.96 million in PP-14 and PP-6 of Rawalpindi to resolve water shortage issue.

According to details, PC-1 worth of Rs560 million to lay down water supply pipelines in Dhama Syedan Phase-II water supply scheme. Munawar Colony, Ali Town, Sadiq Town, Hill View Lane and Janjua Town areas under PP-6 are included in Phase-II and Rs357 million had been allocated for this phase.

Similarly, Kehkashan Colony, Sanjoli Street, Mohammadi Colony, Khayaban Jinnah and some other areas are also included in Dhama Syedan water supply scheme Phase-I and Rs310 million had been allocated for this purpose.

The residents of Adiala Road were happy on the approval of Dhama Syedan water supply scheme on Adiala Road but have become shocked to know that present Punjab government is not interested in it not releasing funds to start work. It is worth mentioning here that residents of affected areas are only relying over ‘Tanker Mafia’ as there was not a single water supply scheme in these localities.