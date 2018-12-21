Jinnah’s photo in UP’s Faizabad jail event sparks row

A photo of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah during an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad jail has sparked a row, with the BJP and right-wing groups demanding strict action against the organisers, reported Indian media Thursday.

On Wednesday, a function was organised inside the jail premises to mark the martyrdom day of freedom fighter Ashfaqulla Khan. During the event, the photo of Jinnah was put up along with that of several other notable personalities like Bahadur Shah Zafar, Tipu Sultan and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, among others.