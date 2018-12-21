close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
Jinnah’s photo in UP’s Faizabad jail event sparks row

FAIZABAD: The incident created a storm with ruling BJP and right-wing groups like VHP demanding strong action against those who organised the programme.

A photo of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah during an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad jail has sparked a row, with the BJP and right-wing groups demanding strict action against the organisers, reported Indian media Thursday.

On Wednesday, a function was organised inside the jail premises to mark the martyrdom day of freedom fighter Ashfaqulla Khan. During the event, the photo of Jinnah was put up along with that of several other notable personalities like Bahadur Shah Zafar, Tipu Sultan and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, among others.

