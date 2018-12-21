Punjab Inter-District sports events from tomorrow

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Phase-II Inter-District competitions will start on December 22 (tomorrow) after the successful completion of first phase Inter-Tehsil events across the province. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar in a statement on Thursday announced that the second phase Inter-District competitions will be held in 36 districts of the province. “Several talented players have emerged in the Inter-Tehsil competitions. Sports Board Punjab has provided best platform to young talented players to express their talent at grassroots level. We will continue to provide suitable opportunities to our youth to prove their mettle”. He said the Phase-II Inter-District competitions of Annual Sports Calendar will be monitored minutely and the performance of every player will be assessed thoroughly. “The data of all talented players is being collected and the shining players will be imparted top class training under the supervision of qualified coaches”. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said the training camps of seven leading games will also start from January 2019 in different cities. “200 young players will participate in every camp. The successful players of the camps will be given further high level training so that they can feature in regional and Punjab level sports competitions,” he added.