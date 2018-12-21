Sindh to initiate accountability framework

Islamabad : The province of Sindh has volunteered to initiate preparation of the multisectoral accountability framework to accelerate progress in Pakistan’s fight against Tuberculosis (TB).

Talking to this scribe here Thursday after a meeting with Sindh’s Minister for Health and Population Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, senior advisor of the Stop TB Pakistan (STP) Dr. Karam Shah shared how forthcoming the Minister was vis-à-vis planning and establishment of timelines for measures that can help Pakistan reach the TB-specific Sustainable Development Goals.

A delegation of Stop TB Pakistan called on Dr. Azra to apprise her of the efforts taken so far to end TB. The team briefed her on the declaration signed by UN member states at the High-Level TB Meeting held during the General Assembly session; the said declaration necessitates the development and follow-up of a multisectoral accountability framework. While confirming that Sindh will initiate the preparation of the framework, Dr. Azra also decided to a host a multi-stakeholder meeting on January 7 to mobilize action.

Dr. Karam Shah shared that secretaries of various departments who will be engaged in the Sindh Health Department’s efforts to end TB will be invited to discuss the role of line departments. STP Pakistan will present the case of TB in the said meeting.

According to Dr. Karam Shah, the Sindh Minister also promptly decided in favour of piloting of the integrated TB control and care model in district Badin. “Civil society organizations will be invited to play their role in the effort, with STP showing the way as the lead CSO partner,” he stated. Chances of revival of the $26 million PC-1 for prevention and control of TB also seemed bright. Furthermore, Dr. Azra is stated to have maintained that funds for the TB Control Programme should be catered in the regular budget.