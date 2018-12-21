close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

‘Anti-rabies vaccine available’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab has made emergency airlift arrangements for the availability of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) at the health facilities across the province, an official in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed.

The emergency arrangements of 4,000 doses have been arranged via emergency airlift through Ms Hospital Emergency Corporation to meet the immediate requirement. The ARV is now available in Lahore and Rawalpindi. In Multan the supply will begin today. The supply from the National Institute of Health will begin in last week of December 2019.

