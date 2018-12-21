Exchange programs with Pakistan to increase, says Russian diplomat

PESHAWAR: Russian Consul General in Karachi, Andrew G Fesyun, has said that academic and exchange programmes will be fostered between Russia and Pakistan. He was speaking at the Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar on Thursday. The diplomat said that Pakistan should not expect China-like economic cooperation from the Russian Federation. However, he said his country supports Pakistan to make progress.

He urged his audience to understand the challenges facing Russia in Eurasian region due to US influence. “Russia is facing entirely a new diplomatic front to counter American hegemony,” he said, adding, “Russia is building new ties in a free and liberal world with nations across the globe.”

The consul general appreciated the suggestion about establishment of Russian Chair at the Area Study Centre and promised to take it up with the higher authorities in Moscow. The suggestion was floated by Director of the Area Study Centre Prof Shabbir Ahmad.

Meanwhile, in a separate sitting with University of Peshawar students, he announced the Russian Federation scholarships programme for the students and scholars and said it would commence from February next year.

He hoped that the scholarships vetted through the NTS test and HEC verified documents would give Pakistani students an opportunity to refine their talent and improve the relations between Pakistan and Russia.

Earlier, Prof Shabbir Ahmad said that his centre was looking forward to enrol two scholars from the Russian Federation soon in Pashto language programme. He remarked this would be the start of a new phase for the Area Study Centre.

He said the centre since its inception in 1978 has produced 83 PhDs and 29 MPhils. He felt that establishing Pakistan Chair and Russia Chair reciprocally in both countries would boost their ties.

Arsala Khan, honorary consul general of Russia in Peshawar, on the occasion said that the relations between Pakistan and Russia would be strengthened through trade partnerships and exchanges. He said the recent football World Cup in Russia has generated better understanding between the soccer fans in the two countries. In particular, he said young Pakistani fans of football developed an interest in Russia during the event. Earlier, the Russian diplomat was given a briefing on the Area Study Centre’s activities and achievements.