Army crowned Inter-Department Netball champions

KARACHI: Army were crowned champions when they upstaged Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 45-32 in the final of the National Inter-Department Men’s Netball Championship here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Thursday.

It was a one-sided affair as Army kept advancing by taking a handy lead against their rivals who tried their best to hamper the soldiers’ movement towards the crown.Zahid Iqbal and Usman Bashir played a key role in Army’s convincing victory.

Meanwhile, WAPDA claimed third position when they crushed Police 58-16.Navy captured fifth position when they whipped Railways 31-10.Shazia Yousuf, Yasir Javed, Yasmeen Zareen, Adnan Ghouri, Aftab Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Shoukat Mehmood, Muhammad Munir, Areeb Hussain and Fahad Ali Pirzada supervised the matches.Mudassar Arain, President Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest.