T20 CUP: Rawalpindi beat Peshawar by 4 wickets

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi stayed in contention for a place in the semi-finals with a four-wicket victory against Peshawar in the National Twenty20 Cup at the Multan Stadium Wednesday.

Put into bat first, Peshawar could manage 153-4 in the allotted 20 overs with Saad Ali (46 not out) being the top scorer. Rawalpindi hit up the target losing six wickets in the process.

Hammad Azam and Muhammad Nawaz who scored 37 not each carried the day for Rawalpindi.

Scores in brief: Peshawar Region 153-4 in 20 overs (Saad Ali 46 not out, Nabi Gul 32, Fawad Khan 30, Muhammad Mohsin 25; Abdul Rehman 1-17, Zahid Mansoor 1-29). Rawalpindi Region 154-6 in 19.4 overs (Hammad Azam 37 not out, Muhammad Nawaz 37 not out, Sami Aslam 25, Zahid Mansoor 20; Muhammad Mohsin 2-25, Waqas Maqsood 2-29, Sajid Khan 1-20). Result: Rawalpindi Region won by 4 wickets.

Fata Region beat Islamabad by three runs: Fata Region 146-7 in 20 overs (Kashif Bhatti 34 not out, Samiullah Jr 29, Adil Amin 27; Ahmed Bashir 2-18, Adeel Malik 1-14, Arsal Shaikh 1-18, Imad Wasim 1-25, Sohail Khan 1-30). Islamabad Region 143-8 in 20 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 32 not out, Rohail Nazir 27; Muhammad Irfan Jr 3-24, Kashif Bhatti 1-14, Asad Afridi 1-19, Usman Mir 1-28, Sameen Gul 1-42).