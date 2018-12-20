Govt committed to improving living standards of people: minister

TIMERGARA: Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai said on Wednesday the government was committed to improving living standards of people through the provision of quality education, healthcare and other facilities.

Talking to reporters at the Chakdarra Press Club, he said the provincial government had especially focused on the education sector as without education no nation can prosper. He added that those spreading rumours about the reversal of the 18th Amendment actually wanted to create unrest. “The government is appointing right men for the right jobs purely on merit,” he said, adding, the government would leave no stone unturned to end corruption and nepotism from government institutions.

Shaukat Yousafzai claimed that across-the-board accountability had been started to strengthen the government institutions. “It wasn’t bad to take a U-turns to achieve the great goal of establishing a welfare state,” he said and blasted the previous rulers for availing huge loans. However, he said, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would successfully steer the country out of the current financial crisis. “It will definitely take some time to solve issues,” he added. The minister said the USAID projects about the provision of clean drinking water, construction of new tube wells and upgrading drainage system, besides municipal services, had been extended to Lower Dir district. “And work on the projects would be initiated soon,” he added. The provincial minister said both public and government in Pakistan wished a peaceful Afghanistan.

Khassadars reps hail assurance about demands

BARA: The representatives of Khassadar force on Wednesday hailed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for assurance to address their genuine demands. Talking to reporters at Bara Press Club, Subedar Mazhar Afridi, Malik Atif Afridi and others said that provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai and Inspector General Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud had appreciated the sacrifices of the Khassadar force and assured to address their grievances. They added that Khassadars had rendered tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism. “We are ready to render more sacrifices for the country,” Malik Mazhar said, adding, the minister and IGP had assured them to merge the Khassdars with the police department. “All facilities and privileges of police would be provided to them,” he added.