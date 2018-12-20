close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

Father of Ejaz Chaudhry laid to rest

Lahore

LAHORE: A large number of people, including noted politicians, political workers and officials of Punjab government attended the funeral prayers of father of PTI Leader Ejaz Chaudhry. Those who attended the funeral prayer included; Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, Provincial Minister for Information Fayazul-Hassan Chohan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, MNA Malik Zaheer Khokher and others. He was buried in a local graveyard.

