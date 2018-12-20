Father of Ejaz Chaudhry laid to rest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A large number of people, including noted politicians, political workers and officials of Punjab government attended the funeral prayers of father of PTI Leader Ejaz Chaudhry. Those who attended the funeral prayer included; Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, Provincial Minister for Information Fayazul-Hassan Chohan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, MNA Malik Zaheer Khokher and others. He was buried in a local graveyard.
