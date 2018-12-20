Efforts for Afghan peace, regional stability to go on: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), Director General Inter-Services Public Relations said.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in his tweet said during the meeting matters pertaining to regional stability and Afghan peace process were discussed.

Zalmay Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace process.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan and assured that Pakistan will continue its efforts for bringing peace and stability in region, as peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan, DG ISPR said in his tweet.

On the other hand, the US Special Envoy after his meeting with COAS said, “Just met with Pakistan leaders to update them on the state of play following our meetings in UAE. Looking forward to meet Afghan leaders in Kabul, Afghanistan tonight.”

The Foreign Office on Monday had said Pakistan is committed to peace and reconciliation process in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal in a tweet had said: “Along with international community and other stakeholders, Pakistan is committed to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.” He said the talks with Taliban are being held in the UAE. “We hope this will end bloodshed in Afghanistan and bring peace to the region.”