Thu Dec 20, 2018
December 20, 2018

Living on donations

Newspost

The PTI, after coming into power, sees ‘contributory money’ as the only cure for the country’s financial woes. The PTI-led government is badly obsessed with this peculiar mindset which prefers donations over self-reliance.

This is probably the reason why the party has not drafted any long-term policy or economic order to set the country on the right track.

Engr Tariq Malik

Rawalpindi

