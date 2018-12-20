Living on donations

The PTI, after coming into power, sees ‘contributory money’ as the only cure for the country’s financial woes. The PTI-led government is badly obsessed with this peculiar mindset which prefers donations over self-reliance.

This is probably the reason why the party has not drafted any long-term policy or economic order to set the country on the right track.

Engr Tariq Malik

Rawalpindi