Zong surpasses 10,000 4G sites

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G has become the first and only network in the country to surpass 10,000 4G sites, an announcement said.

“By expanding the immensely vast 4G coverage in the country even wider, Zong 4G’s customers can now benefit from ultra-fast 4G internet speeds anywhere and everywhere,” the company said in a statement.

“Owing to this all-encompassing 4G footprint; education, entertainment and infotainment are just a click away for all Pakistanis now.”

The statement said the company’s vision to ‘Lead the Digital Innovation’ got a head start back in 2014, when Zong 4G became the first operator to launch 4G services in the country.

“Since then, the company has been proactively committed to 4G expansion by spreading network from urban centers to the remotest of rural pockets,” it added.

This pioneering approach, it said, had yielded incredible results in the shape of over 9 million satisfied 4G subscribers, more than any other network, adding, this milestone had placed Zong 4G in a uniquely dominant position for years to come.