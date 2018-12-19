FIH SERIES: Tashkeyev helps Kazakhs crush Nepal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Yermek Tashkeyev scored four goals as Kazakhstan crushed Nepal 6-0 in the FIH Haier Hockey Series Open match at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.
Kazakhstan went ahead when Tashkeyev standing unmarked in the mid circle’s left availed a pass from right with a beautiful flick in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Nurbol Kozhym’s low push off a penalty corner found the right corner of the goal.
Then Tashkeyev made it 3-0 off a penalty stroke resulting from a rash tackle inside the circle.
In the 39th minute, Tilek Uzbek first timed a long ball into the circle leaving the Nepalese defence bewildered. Tashkeyev twice rattled the top net with ferocious reverse-hander in the 53rd and 59th minutes. The second match of the day was the friendly fixture between the Pakistan President XI and Uzbekistan which the hosts won 4-0.
ISLAMABAD: Yermek Tashkeyev scored four goals as Kazakhstan crushed Nepal 6-0 in the FIH Haier Hockey Series Open match at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.
Kazakhstan went ahead when Tashkeyev standing unmarked in the mid circle’s left availed a pass from right with a beautiful flick in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Nurbol Kozhym’s low push off a penalty corner found the right corner of the goal.
Then Tashkeyev made it 3-0 off a penalty stroke resulting from a rash tackle inside the circle.
In the 39th minute, Tilek Uzbek first timed a long ball into the circle leaving the Nepalese defence bewildered. Tashkeyev twice rattled the top net with ferocious reverse-hander in the 53rd and 59th minutes. The second match of the day was the friendly fixture between the Pakistan President XI and Uzbekistan which the hosts won 4-0.