FIH SERIES: Tashkeyev helps Kazakhs crush Nepal

ISLAMABAD: Yermek Tashkeyev scored four goals as Kazakhstan crushed Nepal 6-0 in the FIH Haier Hockey Series Open match at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan went ahead when Tashkeyev standing unmarked in the mid circle’s left availed a pass from right with a beautiful flick in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Nurbol Kozhym’s low push off a penalty corner found the right corner of the goal.

Then Tashkeyev made it 3-0 off a penalty stroke resulting from a rash tackle inside the circle.

In the 39th minute, Tilek Uzbek first timed a long ball into the circle leaving the Nepalese defence bewildered. Tashkeyev twice rattled the top net with ferocious reverse-hander in the 53rd and 59th minutes. The second match of the day was the friendly fixture between the Pakistan President XI and Uzbekistan which the hosts won 4-0.