Karachi Whites qualify for T20 Cup semis

ISLAMABAD: Awais Zia (68) and Mohammad Sami (5-14) powered Karachi Whites to easy 38 runs win against Lahore Blues to qualify for the semi-final of the National Twenty20 Cup at the Multan Stadium on Tuesday.

Karachi Whites hit up 179-6 with Awais Zia and Shoaib Malik (48) helping in raising strong total. Awais struck seven fours and three sixes while Shoaib struck two sixes and as many fours during his stay at the wicket.

In reply, Rizwan Hussain (45) was the only notable run getter for the Lahore Blues. He smashed four boundaries and one six during his innings.

Sami was the wrecker in chief taking five Lahore Blues wickets for just 14 runs.

Scores in brief: Karachi Region Whites 179-6 in 20 overs (Awais Zia 68, Shoaib Malik 48; Muhammad Irfan 2-31, Hussain Talat 2-31, Salman Ali Agha 1-23). Lahore Region Blues 141 all out in 18.4 overs (Rizwan Hussain 45, Saad Nasim 23; Muhammad Sami 5-14, Rahat Ali 3-44, Raza Hasan 1-21, Shoaib Malik 1-25). Result: Karachi Whites won by 38 runs. Man of the Match: Muhammad Sami (Karachi Whites).

Multan beat Lahore Whites by 7 wickets: Lahore Region Whites 109-7 in 20 overs (Ali Khan 43 not out, Saif Badar 20; Muhammad Irfan Khan 2-17, Muhammad Imran 1-6, Muhammad Hafeez 1-18, Amir Yamin 1-18). Multan Region 113-3 in 17.2 overs (Muhammad Hafeez 46 not out, Hasan Raza 33; Umaid Asif 1-15, Zafar Gohar 1-18, Amad Butt 1-27). Man of the Match: Muhammad Hafeez (Multan Region).