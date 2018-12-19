Man set on fire over monetary issue

SIALKOT: Three persons set a man on fire over a monetary dispute here at the Sports Market in Kotwali police precincts on Tuesday.

According to the police, Jahangir, Tariq alias Pappu and Phool set ablaze Anam Shehzad after sprinkling petrol on him. After pouring petrol on him, they raised the alarm that the victim tried to commit suicide. Nearly 50 per cent body of Shehzad was burnt. He was rushed to a local hospital but he was later shifted to Lahore due to his critical condition. Reportedly, Shehzad had a dispute of Rs0.45 million with the accused persons. Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

‘Pakistan cannot afford delay in dam construction’: Federal Secretary of Water Resources Shumail Ahmed Khawaja has said that the entire nation is taking part in the dam fundraising campaign.

Addressing the members of the District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot on Tuesday, he said that the issue of water had become critical for Pakistan. He said that due to our (Pakistanis) collective and individual slackness, the issue of water had grown serious.

He opined that a new dam was the guarantee of security and survival of the country and Pakistan could not afford any more delay in this connection. He said that all the institutions and stakeholders would be motivated to achieve the target of constructing a new dam. “Since the inception of the country, no solid and reliable policy has been chalked out to save the precious water. By formulating the new policy as the 'water charter', Pakistan has given a positive message to the world.”

The secretary said that a new dam would not only help improve the water storage capacity but it would also help greatly in producing loads of cheap hydro-power. Khawaja later donated Rs200,000 for the Lawyers Welfare Fund (LWF) whereas Ch Salim Baryar donated Rs550,000, DC Dr Syed Bilal Haider Rs100,000, Haji M Rasheed Rs100,000 and others also donated.

Rare stag captured: A rare stag was captured and handed over to the personnel of the wildlife department here on Tuesday. Police said that villagers captured a stag from the fields near Kamalpur Chishtian village. The villagers tied up the stag and then shifted it to the police station. SHO Faiz Kambo said that the stag was immediately handed over to the concerned local officials of the wildlife department.

HOUSE GUTTED: Fire broke out in a house which caused loss of Rs0.8 million here on Tuesday.

The fire was reportedly caused due to short-circuit in the house of Shehzad on Murray College Road. Rescue 1122 doused the fire while household valuables worth Rs0.8 million were reduced to ashes.

FOUR POWER PILFERERS HELD: Four men were arrested for stealing electricity here on Tuesday. According to the police, the concerned officials of the Gepco detected the power pilferers. Cantt police arrested Nawaz from Ward No 6, the Sabzpir police arrested Jamshed Masih from village Pindi Khurd, the Kotli Syed Ameer police arrested Arshad from Sidh Mor and the Airport police arrested Abrar from Kulluwal village. Cases have been registered against them.

CASH, GOLD LOOTED: Dacoits looted cash and gold in two hits here on Tuesday. Police said that two armed motorcyclists deprived Abdul Qayyum of Rs20,000 and a mobile phone in Bhabrianwala village. Moreover, three robbers snatched gold ornaments worth Rs17,000 and Rs3,000 cash from rickshaw driver Kaneez Bibi near General Bus Stand. Police have registered cases against the robbers.