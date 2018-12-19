Army cyclists emerge winners in National Cycling C’ship

LAHORE: Army cyclists dominated 64th National Track Cycling Championship clinching Men’s Elite, Women’s Elite and Men’s Junior titles at Cycling Velodrome on Tuesday. The 2nd position went to Wapda cyclists followed by SSGC. In the individual category, Arslan Anjum of Pak Army (92.5 points in Men’s), Sabiha Zahid of Pak Army (100 points in Women’s), Anees of Pak Army (45 points in junior men’s) and Khadija of Punjab (30 points in junior women’s) grabbed top positions in their respective competitions.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar was the chief guest on this occasion. Lt Col (retd) Shoaib, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Vice-President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Moazzam Khan, Secretary Syed Azhar Shah and a large number of cycling lovers were also present in the Cycling Velodrome. Young boys and girls presented impressive performances at the closing ceremony. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar distributed medals and trophies among the prominent performers. He also appreciated Punjab team for winning junior women cycling event.