Baloch for uniform education system

LAHORE: JI secretary-general Liaquat Baloch has demanded uniform education system and opportunities of higher education to all talented students.

Addressing a meeting with delegations of teachers and students at Mansoorah here on Tuesday, the JI leader deplored the rulers’ what he said apathy towards sorry state of education sector in the country and expressed sorrow that the government had not devised any strategy for regulating private educational institutions and some decisions of courts which conflicted with the government’s apathy were causing confusion. He said the owners of private educational institutions, students and parents were worried. He said there was a need for a comprehensive and concrete policy for education at each and every level.

He appreciated Pak-Afghan China talks and said the region was in a state of turmoil due to inhuman policies of Indian leadership. He said it was in the interest of Indian leadership and the people to prefer peace and stability and avoid use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.