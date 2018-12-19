Parents and students of PakTurk Schools and Colleges stage protest

Islamabad: The parents of the students of PakTurk International Schools & Colleges have shown deep concern over handing over the administration of the school to a foreign organisation Ma’arif Foundation.

The parents and the students showed their concern after the media reports regarding decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, handing over to a foreign organization Ma’arif Foundation with only two years of experience. The parents said that its a hasty decision against a school chain that has been serving the people of this country for the last 20 years and that too without giving proper chance of hearing to the stakeholders, is beyond their understanding. We are concerned about the stigma of terrorism on our children who are studying in these schools which will endanger their future prospects. How can a government allow damaging their very own successful educational system due to internal political turmoil of another country.

PakTurk Education Foundation (PTEF) is a not for profit guaranteed Pakistani company, registered with the SECP under Section 42 and runs number of pre-school to college institutions in 10 cities of Pakistan and educating more than 11,000 students.

The parents of the students of PakTurk International Schools & Colleges appeal the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Government of Pakistan to review their decision and to keep the facilities, board, administration and the faculty of the PakTurk educational institutions intact.