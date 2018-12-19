Abid cruises into ITF Futures F-3 second round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Abid Ali Akbar moved into the second round of men’s singles in the $15,000 ITF Futures Championships F-3 at Islamabad Tennis Courts (ITC) on Tuesday.
Wildcard Abid overpowered Igor Banicevic from Serbia 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(2) in the first round.Meanwhile, Alexander Pavlioutchenkov from Russia defeated wildcard Ahmed Choudhary from Pakistan 6-3, 7-6(1).
Shamael Chaudhry from Great Britain beat Dmitry Myagkov from Russia 6-3, 6-3 and Worovin Kumthonkittikul from Thailand defeated Nauman Aftab from Pakistan 6-3, 6-1.Third seed Kai Wehnhelt from Germany won against Jackson Varney from Australia 6-4, 6-1 and seventh seed Hamidreza Nadaf from Iran thrashed Lakshit Sood from India 6-1, 6-2.
Second seed Rio Noguchi from Japan smashed compatriot Kento Tagashira 6-0, 7-5.In the first round of men’s doubles category, the top-seeded pair of Anton Chekhov from Russia and Kai Wehnelt from Germany beat the Indian duo of Lakshit Sood and Chandril Sood 6-2, 6-4.
The third-seeded Taipei pair of Ti Chen and Ray Ho overpowered the duo of Dmitry Myagkov from Russia and Saida’lo Saidkarimov from Uzbekistan 6-2(5), 6-7, 12-10.The Pakistani pair of Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza defeated the duo of Joe Cooper from Great Britain and Matt Seeberger from the USA 6-3, 6-4. The second-seeded Russian pair of Alexander Pavlioutchenkov and Vladimir Polyakov overpowered the duo of Lorenzo Bocchi from Italy and Darko Jandric from Serbia 7-6(5), 2-6, 10-8.
Pakistan’s Ahmed Choudhary and his partner Hao Yuan Ng from Singapore beat the duo of Mohammad Abid from Pakistan and M Waqas Malik from Canada 6-4, 6-4.
KARACHI: Abid Ali Akbar moved into the second round of men’s singles in the $15,000 ITF Futures Championships F-3 at Islamabad Tennis Courts (ITC) on Tuesday.
Wildcard Abid overpowered Igor Banicevic from Serbia 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(2) in the first round.Meanwhile, Alexander Pavlioutchenkov from Russia defeated wildcard Ahmed Choudhary from Pakistan 6-3, 7-6(1).
Shamael Chaudhry from Great Britain beat Dmitry Myagkov from Russia 6-3, 6-3 and Worovin Kumthonkittikul from Thailand defeated Nauman Aftab from Pakistan 6-3, 6-1.Third seed Kai Wehnhelt from Germany won against Jackson Varney from Australia 6-4, 6-1 and seventh seed Hamidreza Nadaf from Iran thrashed Lakshit Sood from India 6-1, 6-2.
Second seed Rio Noguchi from Japan smashed compatriot Kento Tagashira 6-0, 7-5.In the first round of men’s doubles category, the top-seeded pair of Anton Chekhov from Russia and Kai Wehnelt from Germany beat the Indian duo of Lakshit Sood and Chandril Sood 6-2, 6-4.
The third-seeded Taipei pair of Ti Chen and Ray Ho overpowered the duo of Dmitry Myagkov from Russia and Saida’lo Saidkarimov from Uzbekistan 6-2(5), 6-7, 12-10.The Pakistani pair of Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza defeated the duo of Joe Cooper from Great Britain and Matt Seeberger from the USA 6-3, 6-4. The second-seeded Russian pair of Alexander Pavlioutchenkov and Vladimir Polyakov overpowered the duo of Lorenzo Bocchi from Italy and Darko Jandric from Serbia 7-6(5), 2-6, 10-8.
Pakistan’s Ahmed Choudhary and his partner Hao Yuan Ng from Singapore beat the duo of Mohammad Abid from Pakistan and M Waqas Malik from Canada 6-4, 6-4.