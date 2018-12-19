Abid cruises into ITF Futures F-3 second round

KARACHI: Abid Ali Akbar moved into the second round of men’s singles in the $15,000 ITF Futures Championships F-3 at Islamabad Tennis Courts (ITC) on Tuesday.

Wildcard Abid overpowered Igor Banicevic from Serbia 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(2) in the first round.Meanwhile, Alexander Pavlioutchenkov from Russia defeated wildcard Ahmed Choudhary from Pakistan 6-3, 7-6(1).

Shamael Chaudhry from Great Britain beat Dmitry Myagkov from Russia 6-3, 6-3 and Worovin Kumthonkittikul from Thailand defeated Nauman Aftab from Pakistan 6-3, 6-1.Third seed Kai Wehnhelt from Germany won against Jackson Varney from Australia 6-4, 6-1 and seventh seed Hamidreza Nadaf from Iran thrashed Lakshit Sood from India 6-1, 6-2.

Second seed Rio Noguchi from Japan smashed compatriot Kento Tagashira 6-0, 7-5.In the first round of men’s doubles category, the top-seeded pair of Anton Chekhov from Russia and Kai Wehnelt from Germany beat the Indian duo of Lakshit Sood and Chandril Sood 6-2, 6-4.

The third-seeded Taipei pair of Ti Chen and Ray Ho overpowered the duo of Dmitry Myagkov from Russia and Saida’lo Saidkarimov from Uzbekistan 6-2(5), 6-7, 12-10.The Pakistani pair of Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza defeated the duo of Joe Cooper from Great Britain and Matt Seeberger from the USA 6-3, 6-4. The second-seeded Russian pair of Alexander Pavlioutchenkov and Vladimir Polyakov overpowered the duo of Lorenzo Bocchi from Italy and Darko Jandric from Serbia 7-6(5), 2-6, 10-8.

Pakistan’s Ahmed Choudhary and his partner Hao Yuan Ng from Singapore beat the duo of Mohammad Abid from Pakistan and M Waqas Malik from Canada 6-4, 6-4.