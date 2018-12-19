Inter-Department Netball C’ship Army off to a flying start

KARACHI: Army recorded two victories on the opening day of the National Men’s Inter-Department Netball Championship which commenced here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Tuesday.

Army were off to a flying start when they defeated WAPDA 34-24 before edging Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 40-31 in their second game.Meanwhile, WAPDA recovered from their loss at the hands of Army by beating Railways 64-12 to open their account. Police defeated Navy 33-23 in the other show of the day.

Earlier, Rafiq Pirzada, Director PSB Coaching Centre Karachi, inaugurated the event. Also present were Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) chief Mudassir Arain and secretary Mohammad Riaz.

Shazia Yousuf, Yasir Javed, Adnan Ghouri, Aftab Iqbal, Mohammad Imran, Shoukat Mehmood, Muhammad Munir, Areeb Hussain and Fahad Ali Pirzada are serving as technical officials of the competitions which will conclude on December 20.Today’s fixtures: WAPDA v PAF, Army v Police, Navy v Railways, PAF v Police, WAPDA v Navy, Army v Railways.