close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

Inter-Department Netball C’ship Army off to a flying start

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

KARACHI: Army recorded two victories on the opening day of the National Men’s Inter-Department Netball Championship which commenced here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Tuesday.

Army were off to a flying start when they defeated WAPDA 34-24 before edging Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 40-31 in their second game.Meanwhile, WAPDA recovered from their loss at the hands of Army by beating Railways 64-12 to open their account. Police defeated Navy 33-23 in the other show of the day.

Earlier, Rafiq Pirzada, Director PSB Coaching Centre Karachi, inaugurated the event. Also present were Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) chief Mudassir Arain and secretary Mohammad Riaz.

Shazia Yousuf, Yasir Javed, Adnan Ghouri, Aftab Iqbal, Mohammad Imran, Shoukat Mehmood, Muhammad Munir, Areeb Hussain and Fahad Ali Pirzada are serving as technical officials of the competitions which will conclude on December 20.Today’s fixtures: WAPDA v PAF, Army v Police, Navy v Railways, PAF v Police, WAPDA v Navy, Army v Railways.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports