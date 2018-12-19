Governance glitches: The minor precursors of major economic malfunction

LAHORE: The major issue afflicting economy and governance in Pakistan is the lack of clarity on the roles of ruling elite and the bureaucracy. The constitution has assigned definite roles to each but both want to operate outside the rules.

The rules are flouted daringly and so openly that some now think that what the politicians in power and the bureaucrats at the helms of matters do are the actual rules. The bureaucrats seldom observe office timings. Constitutionally they are public servants but practically they are the masters and public their servant.

In each public department there are set procedures to address the issues of public. It is obligatory for the police to register complaints but only the influential can get them registered.

The main reason for this is that more first information reports (FIRs) indicate higher crime rate in the jurisdiction of police station or city. The ruling elite have a say in the registration of FIRs and the complaints against the rulers blue-eyed ones are seldom registered due to pressure from ruling elite.

When the police do this illegal favor for free for the ruling elite they consider it their right to register complaints or take action against someone for illegal gratification only.

If the rulers stop interfering in police affairs the compliance level on complaints would improve. They can then take action against police excesses.

This goes for all government departments. If ruling elite asks Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to be soft on some tax evaders the tax officials would then let many others avoid taxes by taking bribes.

If a customs officers is asked to let a citizen coming from abroad without charging duties on his luggage he would then let many dutiable items go by taking bribe.

Even if rulers ask National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) or passport issuing department officials to entertain someone out of turn then they would do it for all those who are ready to pay the rent for fast-tracking the process.

This is the reason we see so many touts outside the offices of these institutions. They guarantee quick service against a price. Ordinary citizens waste time outside these offices to complete formalities and then wait for their turn by waiting in long queues for tens of hours.

Government servants serving in public institutions are permanent employees of the state. They are duty-bound to serve the public that comes to these institutions to have their issues addressed.

There are set rules and regulations within which they have to operate. The elected government gives general policy guidelines in accordance with the prescribed rules of each institution.

The rulers are also duty-bound to ensure that each of these institutions operate smoothly and serve the public on merit. It is also the responsibility of the ruling government to ensure punctuality at the government offices.

If the ruling elite perform their role sincerely without asking for favors from the bureaucracy everyone would fall in line and operate according to the rules and regulations.

The ruling party should not make transfers and posting of public servants on the recommendation of its members of assembly or party leaders. If this is strictly practiced the government would be in a position to take action against any bureaucrat who dared to bypass rules or violate merit.

Governance would never improve if postings and transfers are done at the behest of ruling party member or its friends.

As far as good governance is concerned the ball is in the court of politicians because if they remain steadfast they can provide the bureaucracy with prudent policy guide.

They could then also monitor the performance of each government servant through information technology tools. All they have to do is monitor any department randomly in real time through surveillance tools.