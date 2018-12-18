close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

IOC’s archery coaches course ends

Sports

LAHORE: The IOC’s solidarity course for coaches in archery that started on December 13, came to an end here at the Conference Hall of Punjab Swimming Complex on Monday.

Twenty five coaches with seven females of affiliated units of Pakistan Archery Federation and Punjab, Sindh, KP, Fata, Islamabad associations, Wapda, Police, Army, Customs and HEC attended the this level-I Course.Syed M Abid Qadri, Vice President POA was the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

Khalid Mahmood, Secretary General POA, Wisal Muhammad, Secretary General Pakistan Archery Federation, Manzar Shah, President Punjab Archery Association/ Course Director, Tariq Wahid Khan, Honorary Director, National Olympic Academy of NOC Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

