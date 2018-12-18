close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Tribute to APS martyrs

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Rawalpindi: Community Welfare Initiatives (CWI) organised a memorable ceremony in the auditorium of Rawalpindi Arts Council on Sunday evening to pay tributes to the martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar.

Station Commander, Rawalpindi Brig. Shahzad Tanveer was the chief guest. Sheikh Rashid Shafiq MNA, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Chairman Punjab Horticulture Authority Asif Mehmood, Senators, Members Parliament, notables, heads of Educational Institutions, Members of Civil Society, students and survivors of APS attended the event.

Addressing on the occasion, Brig Shahzad Tanveer said that the great sacrifices of martyrs of APS, Peshawar cannot be forgotten which united the entire nation and leadership at one platform and armed forces started a massive campaign to root out terrorism from Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of CWI for organising ceremony to commemorate the martyrs of APS. Sheikh Rashid Shafiq MNA in his address said that it was a tragic act of terrorism which affects each and every Pakistani and the way Armed Forces intercepted terrorist and restore the confidence of staff and parents.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad