Tribute to APS martyrs

Rawalpindi: Community Welfare Initiatives (CWI) organised a memorable ceremony in the auditorium of Rawalpindi Arts Council on Sunday evening to pay tributes to the martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar.

Station Commander, Rawalpindi Brig. Shahzad Tanveer was the chief guest. Sheikh Rashid Shafiq MNA, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Chairman Punjab Horticulture Authority Asif Mehmood, Senators, Members Parliament, notables, heads of Educational Institutions, Members of Civil Society, students and survivors of APS attended the event.

Addressing on the occasion, Brig Shahzad Tanveer said that the great sacrifices of martyrs of APS, Peshawar cannot be forgotten which united the entire nation and leadership at one platform and armed forces started a massive campaign to root out terrorism from Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of CWI for organising ceremony to commemorate the martyrs of APS. Sheikh Rashid Shafiq MNA in his address said that it was a tragic act of terrorism which affects each and every Pakistani and the way Armed Forces intercepted terrorist and restore the confidence of staff and parents.