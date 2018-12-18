close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

PML-N deputy mayor resigns

Lahore

LAHORE: One of deputy mayors of Lahore belonging to the PML-N has left the party alleging disrespectful attitude of the party leadership towards workers.

The deputy mayor, Waseem Qadir, who had won the election of Union Council (UC) 31 on a PML-N ticket, told a news channel that there was no respect for workers in the PML-N, owing to which he had decided to quit the party.

Waseem Qadir, who was also a PML-N MPA from 2008-2013, reportedly had an altercation with PML-N leader and leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, which led to his decision of leaving the party.

Ahead of general elections 2018, PLM-N leader and former MPA Zaeem Qadri had also quite the party. The News could not reach Waseem Qadir despite repeated attempts on his cell phone.

