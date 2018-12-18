902 road accidents reported

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 902 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Six people died whereas 1002 were injured. Out of the injured 629 were seriously injured requiring shifting to hospital. Whereas, 373 minor injured victims were treated at the spot by rescue medical teams. The majority (63pc) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline is essential to reduce the increasing number of accidents. Further analysis showed that 408 drivers, 15 underage drivers, 141 pedestrians and 459 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 202 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 192 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and Multan at third with 71 accidents and 77 victims.

OPC: A dedicated team consisting of senior officers of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab is regularly monitoring complaints of expatriates forwarded to district administration, administrative departments and federal departments. This was stated by Vice Chairperson OPC Waseem Akhtar while presiding over a departmental meeting. He said that OPC is pursuing a vigorous policy to resolve issues faced by expatriate Pakistanis.