PAS pleased to announce its partnership with Effie Worldwide

KARACHI: Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) is pleased to announce its partnership with Effie Worldwide. With the affiliation, PAS Awards, which is one of the most prestigious marketing effectiveness award programmes organized by PAS joins the global Effie network to become Effie Awards Pakistan as its 52nd programme.

With 51 national programmes, 4 regional awards and 1 global award, Effie Worldwide leads, inspires and champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness, led by its signature initiative, the Effie Awards, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Saqib Zia, Chairman, PAS said “bringing Effie awards to Pakistan is a proud moment, not only for PAS but for the entire industry as we all share its mission. With growing business pressures, measurement of marketing effectiveness is now imperative for all marketers. Also, from an industry perspective, Effie will not only help us further raise the standard of marketing communication in Pakistan but will give us an opportunity to showcase our outstanding work globally”.

“As a results-focused forum for the industry, Effie brings together clients, agencies and media to debate and celebrate marketing effectiveness,” said Traci Alford, President and CEO of Effie Worldwide. “We are proud to partner with PAS to bring the Effie Awards to Pakistan.”

Concluding the ceremony, the Executive Director of PAS, Qamar Abbas said that this is indeed a proud moment and an acknowledgement of our efforts.***