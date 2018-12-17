Operation against encroachment starts in Johar Town

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) staff on Sunday launched a massive operation for removal of makeshift huts and shanties spreading over an area of more than 1,000 kanals in Johar Town near Expo Centre.

It is learnt that the land grabbers had established the makeshift huts as a first step towards consolidating illegal occupation on the state land. Side by side with the makeshifts huts, other structures like houses are also constructed. The dwellers revealed that they paid rent to the local influential people for setting up the huts. The operation will continue today (Monday). The operation has been started on the directions of LDA DG Amna Imran.

Meanwhile, Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan has directed the officers concerned to take measures to provide facilities in LDA Avenue I Housing Scheme so that the plot owners are encouraged to construct houses in the housing scheme. The LDA DG issued the directions to the officers during her visit to LDA Avenue I Housing Scheme on Raiwind Road on Sunday. She directed that the newly-constructed community centre at the scheme be made functional immediately, besides completing the under-construction office building within 15 days. She said that staff should be deputed at the office for the convenience of the plot owners. She directed the officers to request the court concerned for early hearing of the cases regarding the area of the scheme under litigation with a view to getting decision on the cases pertaining the plots of allottees.