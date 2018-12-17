Huge cache of hashish recovered

SUKKUR: The police arrested an accused and recovered at least 120 kg of hashish during a raid in Matiari, on Sunday.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Dalel Mangrio village near Matiari, seized 120 kg of hashish from an accused named Ghazi Sheikh who was also arrested during the raid. The SSP Matiari said the police recovered a huge cache of hashish.